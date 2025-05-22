Toyota's new RAV4 makes world premiere in Japan

Toyota Motor Corp on Wednesday unveiled its new RAV4 to the world, with plans to launch the model in Japan before the end of FY2025.

The RAV4 had its beginnings in 1994, when sport utility vehicles (SUVs) were positioned as off-road vehicles. It pioneered the crossover SUV genre for both on-and off-road driving.

Launched in 2019, the fifth-generation RAV4 was developed to further enhance its unique appeal as a model for new lifestyles. It was developed on the concept of a "Robust Accurate Vehicle with 4 Wheel Drive" as a sophisticated blend of the power and utility of an SUV. It also adopted a new platform based on the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA), Toyota's structural innovation within the automobile manufacturing process. It delivered responsive driving performance with maneuverability and stability for any road surface.

Toyota said that under the concept of "Life is an Adventure," this sixth-generation RAV4 seeks to become a vehicle that allows any driver to enjoy an active lifestyle. The driving experience has been advanced with a newly developed hybrid system that enhances acceleration.

The key to advancing vehicle intelligence is Arene, Toyota's first software development platform. By utilizing Arene, Toyota aims to achieve a greater level of safety and peace of mind, as well as enrich the mobility experience to make the new RAV4 a companion that fits seamlessly into various lifestyles, whether in urban living or outdoor adventures.

