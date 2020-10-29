Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Toyota adds 1.5 mil vehicles to U.S. recall for engine stalling

0 Comments
DETROIT

Toyota is adding 1.5 million U.S. vehicles to a recall from early this year to fix fuel pumps that can fail and cause engines to stall.

The company says the latest recall brings the total to 3.3 million Toyota and Lexus brand vehicles that need to be repaired.

The recall affects more than 40 vehicles dating to the 2013 model year covering much of the Toyota and Lexus model lineup.

Toyota said in a statement Wednesday that the fuel pumps can suddenly stop operating, and that can cause the vehicles to stall. Drivers may not be able to restart them. If the stall happens at high speeds, the risk of a crash could increase.

A message was left seeking comment from Toyota about whether the problem has caused any crashes or injuries.

Toyota and Lexus dealers will replace the fuel pumps at no cost to customers.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Spooking Yourself While Social Distancing

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Tokyo’s Hottest Instagram-Worthy Cafés Reviewed

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Traveling With Kids: Making Cultural Activities More Exciting For Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Ways to have an Online Halloween in Japan This Year

GaijinPot Blog

LGBT

Beauty Blenda Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #103: Marie Kondo Japanese YouTube Channel Sparks Joy with Fonts and Color

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Share Your Favorite Memories of Japan on Social Media and Win ¥100,000 in JNTO Travel Vouchers

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For October 31-November 1

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to rent for less than ¥100,000 in Ikebukuro—October 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

What Ghost of Tsushima Gets Right and Wrong About Japan’s Past

GaijinPot Blog

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 42, 2020

GaijinPot Blog