Toyota affiliates in Aichi Prefecture hit by water supply disruption

About 130 Toyota Motor Corp affiliates and other businesses in central Japan on Wednesday faced a severe industrial water supply disruption caused by a massive leak, potentially affecting their operations.

The leak was first detected Sunday at a facility that stores water taken from a nearby river and used by plants in the area, according to the operator. Aichi prefectural officials are confident there will be no water outages for the time being as businesses have reduced consumption to take the pressure off supply.

Toyota said it will "continue operation of (group firm) plants on Wednesday using well water and other sources." The water is used to cool and clean components at various industrial operations, the prefectural officials said.

Affiliate automotive component makers JTEKT Corp and Denso Corp, as well as Toyota Industries Corp, said they do not expect production to be affected in the foreseeable future, as they have water stored and access to well water.

Toyota group members Aisin Corp and Aichi Steel Corp also said they are examining the impact on their operations.

Power company JERA Co. said its two thermal plants in Aichi Prefecture have stopped drawing on the industrial water at the request of the prefectural government, but that it will not affect the stability of electricity supplies with any shortfalls made up by other power plants.

The farm ministry's bureau in central Japan, which operates the water facility, said Wednesday the massive leak was caused by a hole in the bed of a reservoir.

With the leak, a water purification plant has been unable to secure the required amount of water, and the lack of reservoir water will force it to halt its supply to the businesses.

The average daily water supply from the water purification plant in Anjo city was around 143,000 cubic meters in April, according to the Aichi prefectural government.

