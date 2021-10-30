Toyota announces $461 million investment in Kentucky plant

Toyota is investing $461 million into its first U.S. plant to add new technology, increase production flexibility and reduce its carbon footprint, the company said Friday in a statement.
The announcement didn't include new jobs at the central Kentucky facility, but officials said 1,400 temporary jobs would be converted into permanent positions in an effort to improve recruiting, retain top talent and provide a more inclusive work environment.
Plans include upgrading the Georgetown plant with advanced manufacturing equipment and technologies that will increase speed, flexibility, and competitiveness, the statement said. That includes improvements to expand the plant's ability to manufacture new electric products.
The company also plans to add a 2.4-liter turbo engine line, which will support expanding the range of vehicles produced in North America.
“As Toyota’s most experienced assembly plant in the U.S. with a workforce of about 9,000, TMMK must transform physically and strategically to meet the changing needs of customers,” said Susan Elkington, president of Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear praised the announcement and said the state looks forward "to being a part of Toyota’s future of electrification.”
The plant will continue to build the Camry, Camry Hybrid and RAV4 Hybrid, but production of the Lexus ES and Lexus ES Hybrid will shift back to Japan in 2024.
The plant began its transformation in 2017 with a $1.3 billion investment to equip the facility with the Toyota New Global Architecture manufacturing platform and a new paint operation.
ReasonandWisdomNippon
More show of support by Japanese companies like Toyota employing millions of Americans, while many local USA companies are moving overseas for a better deal.
Septim Dynasty
The Kudoka of Japan continues.
Fighto!
Regrettable that Toyota does not show more support for Japan and expand her plants there for export vehicles, employing more Japanese instead of Americans.
Peter Neil
Americans workers cost less.
Tom Doley
Toyota is just doing what other profit making companies do. It's not a charity.
The Avenger
Could it be because the quality fell below what they think Lexus buyers would accept?
And, if this is the case, would everything else follow?
More than likely, they need the capacity for new models that will be built at the Kentucky plant. According to a report, Toyota wants to protect the "built in Japan" production they have, hence the move back to Japan.
Minticecream
Toyota may not be investing in production in Japan, but it investing in green tech and 5G and others, for example:
Toyota builds smart city in Japan with eye on self-driving R&D
https://asia.nikkei.com/Business/Technology/Toyota-builds-smart-city-in-Japan-with-eye-on-self-driving-R-D