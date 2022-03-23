Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Toyota announces more suspensions at 8 assembly lines due to quake

NAGOYA

Toyota Motor Corp said Tuesday eight of its assembly lines in Japan would be suspended for an additional two days due to trouble securing parts from suppliers affected by last week's powerful earthquake in the country's northeast.

The suspension at six plants from Thursday follows an earlier announcement by the automaker that 18 lines at 11 factories would be idled for up to three days between Monday and Wednesday.

Toyota estimates the suspension will result in an output loss of around 30,000 vehicles, up about 10,000 from its previous estimate.

The previous estimate had taken into account the effects of temporarily shutting down two plants in the northeastern region after the magnitude 7.4 quake last Wednesday.

A total of 19 lines at 12 plants, including those that produce the RAV4, Land Cruiser and upscale Lexus-brand vehicles, have now been affected by the quake-linked shutdowns.

The earthquake off Fukushima Prefecture left three people dead and more than 200 injured while causing power outages and traffic disruptions.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

