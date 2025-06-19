 Japan Today
Toyota Motor Corp Chairman Akio Toyoda Image: REUTERS file
business

Toyota chairman's pay hits record ¥1.9 billion despite scandals

NAGOYA

Toyota Motor Corp said Wednesday its chairman received a pay package worth around 1.95 billion yen for fiscal 2024, the largest in the company's history and up 20 percent from the previous year, despite a reduction tied to a series of quality scandals.

Akio Toyoda still received record-high compensation for the fourth straight year, reflecting the Japanese automaker's strong performance.

"Compensations for the chairman, vice chairman and president were reduced to reflect their responsibility on the issues," Toyota said, referring to the scandals involving the firm and its subsidiaries.

President Koji Sato was paid 826 million yen, while former Vice Chairman Shigeru Hayakawa, who resigned on June 12 following an annual shareholders' meeting, received 365 million yen, according to an annual securities report.

Companies in Japan are required to disclose information on executives who receive 100 million yen or more in annual compensation.

Following the scandals, the automaker also said in its report that it would work to prevent a recurrence.

That's disgusting

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

