Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Akio Toyoda, the head of Japanese carmarker Toyota, has warned about the impact of a no-deal Brexit Photo: AFP
business

Toyota chief urges UK, EU to avoid no-deal Brexit 'at all costs'

1 Comment
By Martin Bureau
TOKYO

The head of Toyota, who leads a group of Japanese automakers, on Friday urged Britain and the European Union to avoid a no-deal Brexit "at all costs."

The statement from Akio Toyoda comes after EU leaders on Thursday warned Britain that they would offer no more concessions to break a deadlock in Brexit negotiations.

"Apprehension is therefore growing that a 'withdrawal without agreement' may become a reality," wrote Toyoda in a rare statement posted on the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association website.

"We hope that both the UK and EU governments will continue to make maximum efforts to reach a satisfactory settlement and that a 'withdrawal without agreement' is avoided at all costs," he said.

The statement warned that a no-deal Brexit could have disastrous consequences for the industry, including suspended production, declining revenue and rising vehicle prices because of increased logistics and production costs.

Toyoda said Japanese automakers employed 170,000 people throughout the EU, including in Britain, and warned that the firms require "an unimpaired trade environment between the United Kingdom and European Union."

And he called for "flexible responses" after Britain's withdrawal to sure businesses can continue to function smoothly during the transition.

European leaders gathered in Brussels this week for Brexit talks but made little progress, with British Prime Minister Theresa May only suggesting a longer transition period.

EU leaders have warned that Britain may now crash out of the regional group in March without any agreement.

On Friday, the EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said the thorny issue of the border between Ireland and the British province of Northern Ireland could sink Brexit negotiations.

"I believe we need a deal. I'm not yet sure we'll get one. It is difficult, but possible."

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Out of fear losing his big annual bonus?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Learn

Tweet of the Week

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

14 Exquisite Halloween-Inspired Desserts To Taste In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Oct 20-21

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Gorgeous Autumn Foliage Spots In And Near Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Culture

Getting Started with Street Dance in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES

Explore

10 Ways to Get Spooky for Halloween 2018 In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel / Hotels

best hello world linksite service

Insight Japan Today