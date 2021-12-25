Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: Toyota Motor Corp
business

Toyota expands C+pod sales to all customers in Japan

TOKYO

Toyota Motor Corp has started to expand sales of the C+pod ultra-compact battery electric vehicle (BEV) to all corporate and municipal customers, and now the general public as well. The vehicle was launched for select corporate and municipal customers in December last year. All vehicles will be offered via lease contracts, starting from Toyota vehicle dealers and Toyota Rental & Lease Agencies throughout Japan.

The C+pod is an environmentally-friendly two-seater BEV. Smaller than a minivehicle, it has been designed as a mobility option for a diverse group of daily users who frequently travel short distances with few passengers. This might include young, single new drivers, or older individuals who may be nervous about driving.

The lease agreement enables casual C+pod use while also ensuring comprehensive vehicle collection with proactive 3R (reduce, re-use, recycle) initiatives for the onboard batteries. This is part of Toyota's goal of achieving a carbon neutral mobility society.

Toyota will continue to offer a diverse mobility lineup, including the C+pod and C+walk T(3), to provide safe and secure mobility matched to the needs of customers no matter their stage of life or ability, from new daily drivers to the older drivers, and wheelchair users.

Price plans vary according to dealer. Please contact your local dealer or Toyota Rental & Lease Agency.

Source: Toyota Motor Corp

