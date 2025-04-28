Toyota founding family mulls buyout of Toyota Industries

The founding family of the Toyota Motor Corp group has made a takeover proposal to affiliate Toyota Industries Corp whose market capitalization exceeds 4 trillion yen, sources close to the matter said.

The members of the family including Toyota Motor Chairman Akio Toyoda are proposing to purchase Toyota Industries shares they do not yet own in a tender offer, with major lenders helping finance the deal, according to the sources.

Toyota Industries, a manufacturer of auto parts and lift trucks that started out as a weaving machine maker, has set up a committee to review the proposal, the sources said.

Toyota Motor, the world's largest automaker by volume, spun off from Toyota Industries in 1937. It owns about 24 percent of Toyota Industries, with other Toyota group companies such as Denso Corp and Toyota Tsusho Corp holding minor stakes.

Based on its share price as of Friday, Toyota Industries' market capitalization stands at 4.3 trillion yen.

© KYODO