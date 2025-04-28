 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The Toyota logo Image: AP file
business

Toyota founding family mulls buyout of Toyota Industries

0 Comments
NAGOYA

The founding family of the Toyota Motor Corp group has made a takeover proposal to affiliate Toyota Industries Corp whose market capitalization exceeds 4 trillion yen, sources close to the matter said.

The members of the family including Toyota Motor Chairman Akio Toyoda are proposing to purchase Toyota Industries shares they do not yet own in a tender offer, with major lenders helping finance the deal, according to the sources.

Toyota Industries, a manufacturer of auto parts and lift trucks that started out as a weaving machine maker, has set up a committee to review the proposal, the sources said.

Toyota Motor, the world's largest automaker by volume, spun off from Toyota Industries in 1937. It owns about 24 percent of Toyota Industries, with other Toyota group companies such as Denso Corp and Toyota Tsusho Corp holding minor stakes.

Based on its share price as of Friday, Toyota Industries' market capitalization stands at 4.3 trillion yen.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Niseko Green Season 2025

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Soba: An Introduction to Japanese Buckwheat Noodles

Savvy Tokyo

Beware of Yami Baito: Shady Part-Time Jobs Targeting Foreigners and Students in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Curry: An Introduction & Different Ways To Enjoy It

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Best Flea Markets, Antique Fairs & Annual Events

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

How To Break-Up With Your Partner in Japanese

Savvy Tokyo

Hirosaki Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Events

2025 Golden Week Events in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Yakitori: An Introduction To Japanese Grilled Chicken Skewers

Savvy Tokyo

How to Avoid Golden Week Crowds

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

How To Properly Visit A Japanese Shrine: A 5 Step Guide

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For April 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Sushi & Sashimi: An Introduction To Japanese Raw Fish Dishes

Savvy Tokyo