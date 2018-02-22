Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Toyota, Genesis among Consumer Reports' top auto picks

0 Comments
DETROIT

Toyota has four of the 10 vehicles on Consumer Reports' annual top picks, the most of any brand.

The Toyota Corolla and Toyota Camry are the magazine's choice for best small and midsize cars. The Toyota Sienna led the minivan category and the Toyota Highlander is the best midsize SUV.

Genesis, Audi, BMW, Lexus and Porsche were the top-performing brands in the survey.

The rankings are based on driving tests as well as reliability and satisfaction scores from Consumer Reports' subscribers. Top picks also must have standard automatic emergency braking and forward collision warning systems.

Consumer Reports' rankings are closely watched by the industry since many buyers make decisions based on its advice.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Get Started in Japanese Real Estate Investing

Feb 24th (Sat), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Assistant Language Teachers in Japan Should Rise Above the Acronym

GaijinPot Blog

Temples

Tainai Meguri

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

10 Japanese Dramas To Binge On Netflix

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Easy Come, Easy Go: 4 Things to Consider if You’re Thinking About a Life in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

5 Differences Between Japanese And Western Diet Approaches

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

The Only Gaijin in the Village: Comfortably Numb

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Health & Beauty

5 Of The Best Japanese Makeup Remover Wipes

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Code Kurkku