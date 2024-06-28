Toyota global output falls in May for 4th month on price war in China

Toyota Motor Corp says its global production for May fell 4.1 percent from a year earlier to 812,191 units, marking the fourth straight month of decline as the automaker continues to grapple with stiff competition in China.

Its production outside Japan fell 7.0 percent to 556,877 cars as output in China plunged 21.7 percent due to an ongoing price war with local brands in the world's biggest auto market, it said.

Europe also logged a 5.3 percent decline due to fewer business days in France. Production in North America inched up 0.8 percent, Toyota said.

In Japan, output grew 2.8 percent to 255,314 units despite the production halt on the Prius hybrid cars due to the recent recall, as its factories had two more operating days than a year earlier, the company said.

Global sales inched up 0.3 percent to 840,681 vehicles, lifted by record sales outside of Japan for May at 738,610 units, up 2.4 percent.

Strong performance in North America and Europe, backed by robust sales of models such as the Land Cruiser and the Yaris Cross, made up for a slump in China, according to the automaker.

Sales in Japan fell 12.7 percent to 102,071 cars due to the production halt of the Prius, the company said. The suspension, put in place since April, was lifted in mid-June, Toyota has said.

