Toyota global output in July falls 0.6% on stiff price war in China

Toyota Motor Corp said Thursday its global production fell 0.6 percent in July from a year earlier to 804,610 vehicles, marking the sixth straight month of drop but with the smallest decline helped by solid domestic output.

The July figure improved from a 12.9 percent drop the previous month, as its domestic production inched up 0.1 percent to 309,118 cars compared with an 18.8 percent slide in June.

Toyota restarted manufacturing the Prius in mid-June in Japan after its output was suspended in April due to a recall. The hybrid model made up for production halts of three other models following its recent vehicle certification scandal, in which it admitted not fully following government standards in testing vehicles.

Toyota's overseas production fell 1.0 percent to 495,492 vehicles, as firm production in North America and Europe was offset by a 9.6 percent drop in China, it said.

The automaker's worldwide sales fell 0.2 percent to 857,982 units as sales fell in North America, where it had fewer business days for the month, and in China, where locally made, more affordable electric vehicles are gaining popularity.

The figure in Italy more than doubled due to government subsidies but was not enough to cover the loss in the two major auto markets. Overall overseas sales fell 0.1 percent to 717,629 units.

Japan saw a 0.6 percent decline to 140,353 cars due to the production halt of the three models, including the popular Yaris Cross sport utility vehicle, Toyota said.

Japan's eight major automakers, including Toyota, built a total of 2.05 million vehicles globally in July, down 0.5 percent from a year earlier, according to the companies.

Stiffer competition in China weighed down their output, with Nissan Motor Co logging a 12.5 percent drop to 237,462 vehicles.

Combined global sales rose 0.1 percent to 2.02 million vehicles, their data showed.

