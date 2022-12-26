Toyota global output record high for November as supply crunch eases

Toyota Motor Corp said Monday that its global output for November rose 1.5 percent from a year earlier to 833,104 vehicles, hitting a record high for that month.

While four other Japanese carmakers, including Nissan Motor Co and Honda Motor Co, logged declines due to a supply-chain crunch for automobile parts caused by the COVID-19 outbreak in China and other factors, Toyota marked an increase for the fourth straight month, saying the supply issue for the company had eased.

Toyota's overseas output rose 3.8 percent to 566,930, a record figure for November, with North American production increasing by 5.9 percent. But production in China fell 11.1 percent due to parts shortages.

Total global production by eight major Japanese carmakers, including Toyota, fell 4.3 percent to 2.1 million units, according to data released by the companies.

Production by Honda fell 12.2 percent to 325,996 as it had to temporarily halt factory operations in the central Chinese city of Wuhan due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Nissan was affected by semiconductor supply shortages, and its production fell 22.8 percent to 248,961, a decrease for two straight months, according to the company.

Suzuki Motor Corp saw an output increase of 4.9 percent to 271,569, thanks to a production increase in India.

Meanwhile, Toyota's domestic output shrunk by 3.3 percent to 266,174 units because persistent semiconductor shortages dampened the production of new units, compared with a 2.0 percent increase to 726,648 of the eight automakers.

Domestic production by Mitsubishi Motors Corp and Mazda Motor Corp also decreased from a year earlier.

Global sales of the eight automakers decreased 3.6 percent last month from a year before to 1.89 million units.

