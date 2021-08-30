Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Toyota global output up 11.9% in July, but chip crunch weighs

0 Comments
NAGOYA

Toyota Motor Corp said Monday its global output increased 11.9 percent in July from a year earlier to 773,135 vehicles, but the pace of increase has been slowing on the coronavirus pandemic and a global shortage of semiconductors.

The output grew for the 11th straight month but the rate of rise was well below the 41.2 percent gain in June. The top Japanese automaker is expecting a production cut ahead due to difficulties in securing components due to surging coronavirus cases in Southeast Asia where many suppliers are based.

Toyota has said it expects its global production in September to fall by 40 percent, or some 360,000 units, from its initial plan.

Its overseas production rose 6.1 percent to 463,997 units, with output in China and other Asian countries gaining 9.1 percent.

The impact of the chip crunch has already been felt in North America where Toyota's production dropped 2.4 percent. In Japan, it made 309,138 units, up 21.8 percent.

Toyota globally sold 858,569 units, up for the 11th straight month and the largest figure for the month of July, driven by a recovery in auto demand in key overseas markets including North America.

It sold 718,762 units overseas, up 16.0 percent. Robust demand for the RAV4 sport utility vehicle helped boost sales in North America, Toyota said.

Its domestic sales, including those of minicars with engines of up to 660 cc, came to 139,807 units, up 9.4 percent, on strong demand for the Yaris compact car and the Roomy minicar.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How Difficult is the JLPT N1 for Japanese People?

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 23-29

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Aug. 30-Sept. 5

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Your Summer Guide to At-Home Foot Care

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “He Wants My Passwords For Everything”

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Tweet of the Week #145: Cucumbers and Eggplants Ride for Ancestors Spirits

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Kids’ Summer Homework in Japan: With Friends Like These

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #146: Japanese Dad Realized He Came to Work with Toy Laptop

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Pavilion Tokyo 2021: A Glimpse of the Changing Metropolitan Cityscape

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 33

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Days Exploring Fukushima, Miyagi and Yamagata Prefectures with the JR East Pass

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Culture

Real Japanese Ghost Stories

Savvy Tokyo