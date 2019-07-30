Toyota group marks highest 1st-half global sales in 2019

Toyota Motor Corp said Tuesday the company and its group automakers set a new group record for global auto sales in the first six months of 2019, but came behind Germany's Volkswagen AG.

Toyota said its group, including Daihatsu Motor Co and Hino Motors Ltd, sold 5,311,806 vehicles worldwide in the January-June period, up 2.0 percent from the same period a year earlier, setting a record for the third consecutive year.

Overseas sales of Toyota in the first six months rose 1.5 percent to 4.10 million units. Its domestic sales also increased 3.6 percent to 1.21 million units.

Volkswagen, which ranked as the world's top-selling carmaker for the third straight year in 2018, sold 5,365,300 cars in the first six months of this year, down 2.8 percent. The result includes products sold under the Audi and Porsche brands.

