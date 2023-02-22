Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Toyota, Honda agree to fully meet wage hike demands by their unions

0 Comments
TOKYO

Toyota Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co agreed Wednesday to fully meet the salary and bonus demands put forward by their respective labor unions, with the proactive stance by the two major Japanese automakers expected to generate momentum for wage hikes in other sectors.

The decision by Toyota marks the third year it has fully met wage hike demands in the so-called shunto spring negotiations between unions and management. The union of the top automaker has called for the highest-level wage raise in 20 years to offset the impact of high inflation.

Meanwhile, Honda said it will meet its union's demands of a 19,000 yen increase in total monthly pay, including a 12,500 yen rise in the basic pay scale, both the highest in 30 years, as well as an annual bonus worth 6.4 months of pay.

The move reflects the eagerness of the automakers' management to secure high-level human resources through the wage hikes amid intensifying competition in the face of next-generation technologies such as electric vehicles and self-driving cars.

Toyota's incoming president Koji Sato told the union he would fully meet its demands, which included an annual bonus totaling 6.7 months of pay, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The automotive industry's wage talks have been closely watched as they have a strong influence on other sectors. The new business year for automakers and many other major companies in Japan begins in April.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Enjoy your life in Japan with Your Own Car!

Get your car loan by completing your application process online with Suruga Bank's auto loan service.

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

The union of the top automaker has called for the highest-level wage raise in 20 years to offset the impact of high inflation.

So we could be on the path of the "virtuous cycle" of price and wage growth. Kuroda-san's plan seems to be working.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

An Introduction to Japanese Buckwheat Noodles

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Popular Neighborhoods to Visit in Osaka

GaijinPot Blog

Winter

5 Snow Day Trips From Osaka

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Superfoods: Shichimi

Savvy Tokyo

New Positions for February: Are The Best Teaching Jobs Outside of Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 20-26

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Regional Ramen You Should Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Taikodani Inari Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 6

GaijinPot Blog

Adachi Museum of Art

GaijinPot Travel

An Introduction to Japanese Herbs

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 7

GaijinPot Blog