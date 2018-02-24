Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Toyota, Hyundai recalls roughly 110,000 vehicles in U.S.

NEW YORK

Toyota and Hyundai are recalling roughly a combined 110,000 trucks and sport utility vehicles, including the 2018 Toyota Tundra and Sequoia, and the 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe and Santa Fe Sport.

In its recall, Hyundai says some of Santa Fe vehicles are at risk for the steering wheel breaking away from the steering column. Roughly 43,900 vehicles are included in its recall.

Toyota is recalling roughly 64,900 Tundras and Sequoias, saying these vehicles are at risk for having their electronic stability control systems shutting down unexpectedly.

Both car makers will notify impacted owners of the recalled vehicles, and if necessary, will repair the vehicles at no cost.

