Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Grab, which is headquartered in Singapore, is a leading player in the ride-share industry in Asia, and earlier this year agreed to acquire US giant Uber's regional operations Photo: AFP/File
business

Toyota investing $1 billion in Asian ride-share firm Grab

0 Comments
By Roslan Rahman
TOKYO

Toyota said Wednesday it was investing $1 billion in Asia ride-share company Grab, as the Japanese automaker looks to expand beyond its core business into the "mobility" sector.

Grab, which is headquartered in Singapore, is a leading player in the ride-share industry in Asia, and earlier this year agreed to acquire U.S. giant Uber's regional operations.

In a statement, Toyota said the deal "is aimed at achieving connectivity for Grab's rental car fleet across Southeast Asia, and at rolling out various connected services throughout the region that utilise vehicle data" stored by Toyota.

Toyota will place one of its executives on Grab's board, and a second Toyota team member will serve as an executive officer at the company, which Toyota called the "partner of choice for ride-hailing in the region."

The investment comes as Toyota works to adapt to what company president Akio Toyoda calls "profound change" in the industry.

Last month, Toyoda pledged to transform the auto giant to meet a "once-in-a-century challenge."

"I have decided to transform Toyota from a car manufacturer to a mobility company," he said, without offering much detail on what that would entail beyond providing "various services involving movement of people around the world".

Grab operates across Asia and agreed to acquire Uber's Southeast Asian business earlier this year.

The deal has run into trouble though, with Singapore saying in April that it would impose restrictions on the acquisition until it concludes a probe into whether the sale may have infringed competition rules.

Under the deal, Uber was to receive a 27.5 percent stake in Grab.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Sakunami Onsen: Where Japan’s tourists should go (but don’t)

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food and Drink

Ohara Chaya Restaurant

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Food and Drink

Ide Sake Brewery

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

50% OFF of Botox Injections

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

The Samurai Spirit of Fukushima Prefecture (Video)

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

VR Makes Its Debut And What Else To Look For At This Year’s Short Shorts Film Festival

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get 20% off Lunch & Dinner

Hana-Goyomi

Beat the Heat: 5 Cool Destinations to Escape to from Tokyo this Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Health & Beauty

5 Hair Tips To Get You Through Japan’s Rainy Season

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 16-17

Savvy Tokyo