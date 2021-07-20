Toyota launches all-new Aqua hybrid electric-only compact car

Toyota Motor Corp on Monday launched its all-new Aqua at a price starting from 1.98 million yen.

The first-generation Aqua was manufactured in 2011, the year of the Great East Japan Earthquake. With a desire to greatly increase hybrid-vehicle familiarity, as well as in pursuit of "creating a compact car for the next 10 years", the Aqua combined the practicality of a compact car with the outstanding fuel efficiency and quietness of a hybrid electric-only model at an affordable price. Since its launch, more than 1.87 million units of the Aqua have been cherished by their owners, contributing to an overall reduction in CO2 of approximately 12.4 million tons.

Toyota said the all-new Aqua inherits and refines the roles undertaken by its predecessor, and, in pursuit of once again "creating a compact car for the next 10 years", in addition to a suite of features designed to enable customers to drive their vehicles every day with joy, safety, peace of mind, and comfort, it also realizes superior environmental performance.

In addition to excellent environmental performance such as in the form of low fuel consumption at 35.8 kilometers per liter, it achieves high-quality driving performance by way of comfortable acceleration. The Aqua comes with a full range of carefully considered equipment, including as standard on all grades a 100-volt (alternating current)/1,500-watt accessory power outlet and an emergency power supply mode that allows electricity to be drawn from the vehicle for external use during blackouts.

Photo: Toyota Motor Corp

Source: Toyota Motor Corp

