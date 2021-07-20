Toyota launches all-new Aqua hybrid electric-only compact car

Toyota Motor Corp on Monday launched its all-new Aqua at a price starting from 1.98 million yen.
The first-generation Aqua was manufactured in 2011, the year of the Great East Japan Earthquake. With a desire to greatly increase hybrid-vehicle familiarity, as well as in pursuit of "creating a compact car for the next 10 years", the Aqua combined the practicality of a compact car with the outstanding fuel efficiency and quietness of a hybrid electric-only model at an affordable price. Since its launch, more than 1.87 million units of the Aqua have been cherished by their owners, contributing to an overall reduction in CO2 of approximately 12.4 million tons.
Toyota said the all-new Aqua inherits and refines the roles undertaken by its predecessor, and, in pursuit of once again "creating a compact car for the next 10 years", in addition to a suite of features designed to enable customers to drive their vehicles every day with joy, safety, peace of mind, and comfort, it also realizes superior environmental performance.
In addition to excellent environmental performance such as in the form of low fuel consumption at 35.8 kilometers per liter, it achieves high-quality driving performance by way of comfortable acceleration. The Aqua comes with a full range of carefully considered equipment, including as standard on all grades a 100-volt (alternating current)/1,500-watt accessory power outlet and an emergency power supply mode that allows electricity to be drawn from the vehicle for external use during blackouts.
garypen
Is it hybrid or electric-only?
Desert Tortoise
I was confused too. They mean it is a plug in hybrid that can run on electric only for a short distance. Other sites show it has a 1499 cc gasoline engine. The cars claim to fame is to be the first to use a high-output bipolar nickel–hydrogen battery that is claimed to have twice the output of the nickel-hydrogen battery in the first generation (discontinued) Aqua. The rest of the world knows this car as the Prius.
MiuraAnjin
The Prius "c" overseas.
The first model used previous generation Prius running gear to keep costs down. That was almost a decade ago so I'm sure the full fat Prius has come on a bit since then. I'd imagine they've followed the same mantra with this one: sub- 2M Yen is a bargain.
Matej
this car is not EV.
This car is equipped with 1,500cc petrol engine M15A-FXE (91 HP), than as addition electric motor 1HM power 59 KWT (80 HP).Source Toyota Japan.
garypen
Then they need to use the proper internationally-recognized automotive term, PHEV. Not this "hybrid electric-only" nonsense.
I'm sure most readers here know the following, but just in case:
HEV - Hybrid electric vehicle (The most common type, wherein the batteries are charged by the engine and braking system, and the electric motor works in conjunction with the engine. Some can be run on electric motor only for very short periods in slow traffic.)
PHEV - Plug-in hybrid (Increasing in popularity. A true hybrid between electric-only and internal combustion engine powered vehicles. Larger battery than an HEV, charged by a "traditional" EV charger. Can run on electric motor only for commuting distances at standard speeds.)
BEV - Battery electric vehicle (This is what people normally think of when thinking of an EV. Made popular by Tesla. But, many manufacturers currently make, or are ramping up to make, BEV's. My next vehicle will definitely be a BEV. Probably a Mercedes. But, who knows what the marketplace will be like in 3 or so years?)
FCEV - Fuel cell electric vehicle (Uses hydrogen "fuel" to produce electricity. Oil companies love this technology, because they can still sell us "fuel". The only mass produced model right now is the Toyota Mirai. Understandably, not very popular at all.)
garypen
Not entirely correct. The car that the world knows as the Prius is also called Prius here.
The Aqua is known as the Prius C in the rest of the world. But, I believe it was discontinued in the US.
drlucifer
Ah ah, Toyota with names, the company itself is confused with names just like the confusing names it regularly comes up with.
Hillclimber
Agreed with all that you said except this. "Battery" is redundant when saying "electric vehicle". All the propulsion types you mentioned require batteries. Simply "EV" is correct for a 'pure' electric vehicle.
garypen
Nope. Not anymore. Battery Electric Vehicle is the official nomenclature for what was formerly called an EV, due to so many types of vehicles with partially or wholly electric powertrains.
garypen
It's not just Toyota. ALL of the Japanese automakers do it.
The Nissan Fairlady Z outside of Japan? Currently, 370Z, but goes all the way back to 240Z. Even Nissan itself had a different name in the US for many years...Datsun.
Mazda Axela? That's a Mazda 3. (Although, they changed it to Mazda 3 in Japan, too, for the 2020 model year.)
Honda Vezel? That's called HR-V everywhere else.
inkochi
PHEV - not clear, probably not because even marketing execs would get that right.
But the 100v socket to power from battery is a no-brainer, in Japan but also out side for SUVs of other makers.
Makes me wonder why they market a hybrid Yaris in other places
Yet dealers outside Japan almost never know what their patent companies actually sell.
Desert Tortoise
Sentras sold in Latin America for a long time were called Tsuru. They were assembled in Mexico (Sentral America ?). In the Philippines Mazda 323s were sold as the Ford Lazer and were a favorite car to rent. In Australia all kinds of Asian cars had names I had never seen before. In China, Daewoo models are badged as Chevrolets.
Arrrgh-Type
I realize that this is a press release, but I don't think that anyone has "cherished" an Aqua. They're reliable, economic, efficient transportation, nothing more, nothing less. If that's all that a consumer is looking for, then great. But I don't think too many owners will particularly be attached to this kind of vehicle.
SwissToni
The headline is slightly confusing but it means that the car is available as a hybrid only. There appear to be no ICE only or EV versions in the model range. I can’t find any information on whether the car is available as a plug in either. A car at this price is unlikely to have larger batteries and a charger so I presume it’s a self charger with limited (if improved) EV mode capability.
Desert Tortoise
My cousin's husband is the outlier. He has had a Prius for ages and won't part with it. Man he loves that thing. He goes out of his way to fix things (cripe the headlights are expensive !) so he can keep it operating right.
garypen
The Aqua is definitely more. It's reliable, economical, and efficient, sure. But, it is fairly stylus and comes with some decent technology. I'm sure those folks for whom an Aqua is their first new car really do cherish it.
I wouldn't buy one at this point in my life. But, if my financial circumstances changed, I might consider it. And I can understand why others do.
FYI, there are Honda Fit fans, Ford Fiesta fans, Smart fans, as well. It doesn't matter how economical a car is, or how boring it might seem to you or me. There are always some people who will love it and even be obsessed with it.
He's not such an outlier. Many Prius owners are fiercely loyal, and illogically proud of their vehicles. We had one as a 2nd car for a little while. So, I had joined an online forum for tips and advice, like I do with many things I need to learn more about. Lots of crazy fans on there. Personally, I hated it. I couldn't get past the ugly styling, weird dash, and extremely harsh ride.
BUT... I can see why people do like it. The interior is almost impossibly large compared to its exterior dimensions. It's like a Tardis in there. Same for cargo area. And, it's extremely reliable. You'll easily get a few hundred K miles out of it. Also, in "Sport" mode, or whatever it's called, it was surprisingly zippy! And the fuel economy is simply amazing, especially for when it first came out. (Although, I've had diesel vehicles with almost comparable economy.)
garypen
Toyota Japan's own website has a banner graphic explaining the current EV acronyms. (HEV, PHEV, BEV, and FCEV). Yet, their own press release for the new Aqua uses the descriptor "hybrid electric-only". Talk about the right hand not knowing what the left hand is doing.
It's funny how they list FCEV before BEV, even though BEV's are way more popular. Could it be because they make one of the few production FCEV models, and have no BEV models in their lineup? Nah. Probably just coincidence.
Hillclimber
garypenJuly 20 04:59 pm JST
You didn't even read what I posted. I said ""Battery" is redundant when saying "electric vehicle". All the propulsion types you mentioned require batteries".
It doesn't matter what some low-level marketing hack at Toyota puts in the press release, EV is correct.
Downvote this too because I had the audacity to correct it twice.
garypen
I read what you said. And, I corrected you, as you were incorrect. Battery Electric Vehicle refers to an EV that runs solely on batteries, with no internal combustion component to the powertrain.
They are also all electric, to one extent or the other. That is why they need differentiators as to type of EV.
It has nothing to do with what Toyota says. It is the official nomenclature given by the automotive industry and automotive press for the various types of partial and fully electric vehicles.
Definitely. But, it's only because you were wrong twice.
Desert Tortoise
Locomotives don't. Their diesel engines drive an AC or DC generator depending on the particular locomotive and the power generated drives electric motors on each drive axle. For controlling speed on down grades, the electric motors become generators and the power so generated is fed to a big resistor grid on the roof that converts the power to heat, and big blower fans to cool the resistor grid. AC powered locomotives can brake to walking speed using only the above described "Dynamic Brakes".