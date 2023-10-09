Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Sport Z (2.5-liter Hybrid Model) Photo: Toyota Motor Corp
business

Toyota launches all-new Crown Sport in Japan

TOYOTA CITY

Toyota Motor Corporation has unveiled its all-new Crown Sport Hybrid (HEV) model in Japan.

The new model plans to be launched around November. Toyota said it also plans to launch a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) version around December, the Crown Sedan model around November, and the Crown Estate model before the end of this fiscal year (FY2024).

The all-new Crown series comes in four models tailored to the individual values and diversity of each customer. As a global brand originating in Japan, these four individual models herald the opening of the second chapter for the Crown brand. One of them is the Sport type, which is an SUV but in a new form that offers a beautiful design that resonates with the senses together with a fun driving experience.

Key Points:

  • The Sport SUV is a new form that comes with an exhilarating and creative ambiance in a package that is easy to enter, exit, and drive, and that offers an agile and sporty driving experience.

  • Sporty and dynamic design that heightens expectations for the driving experience, with a design concept that balances power and grace
  • Exhilaration from the first moment inside the cabin, with an interior space that makes it easy to enter and easy to drive
  • Fun driving experience through a balance of high-quality, flexible suspension with agile driving performance
  • Equipped with the latest advanced safety equipment.
