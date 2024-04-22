 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
The ZX (2.8-liter diesel) Image: TOYOTA MOTOR CORP
Toyota launches all-new land cruiser 250 series in Japan

TOYOTA CITY

Toyota Motor Corp has announced the addition of the "250" series to the Land Cruiser lineup in Japan. Alongside this, it has also released the special edition models ZX "First Edition" and VX "First Edition." These special models are limited to a total of 8,000 units.

Toyota said the all-new "250" series was created with the role and mission of supporting people's lives by offering ease of handling based on strong off-road performance.

The development team set out to return the Land Cruiser Prado, which shifted toward high-end and luxury over time, to the light-duty model that customers have come to expect.

Toyota said the "250" series is the first in the Land Cruiser lineup to feature electric power steering (EPS) and Stabilizer with Disconnection Mechanism (SDM). EPS reduces kickback during off-road driving, ensuring ease of handling whether on or off-road, while the SDM enables the front stabilizer state to be locked or unlocked at the touch of a button, delivering driving performance and ride comfort when off-road and handling stability when on-road.

The "250" series is available with two types of powertrains: a 2.8-liter direct injection turbo diesel engine with Direct Shift-8AT and a 2.7-liter gasoline engine with 6 Super ECT, both delivering powerful driving and environmental performance. The electric rear differential lock provides powerful off-road driving performance on rough roads, while the degree of freedom in front and rear driving torque distribution has been expanded to achieve even greater driving stability.

Source: Toyota Motor Corp

