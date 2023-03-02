Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: Toyota Motor Corp
business

Toyota launches all-new Prius PHEV in Japan

0 Comments
TOYOTA CITY

Toyota Motor Corp will commence sales of all-new Prius Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) models, offered as the Z grade, on March 15.

Developed under the "Hybrid Reborn" concept, the new Prius has evolved into an exhilarating package that adds a design inspiring love at first sight and captivating driving performance to its core strength as an environmentally friendly car. Prius HEV models were launched in January this year, and they are already enjoying a great reputation.

The new Prius PHEV, offered as the Z grade, has been reborn as a high-performance version equipped with the latest plug-in hybrid system, which combines a compact, high-capacity drive battery, high-output drive motor, and high-efficiency gasoline engine.

Main features

PHEV can cover the majority of daily driving, including commuting and going shopping, using just the electric power from the charged battery. It offers the outstanding quietness and brisk motor-based driving performance of a battery electric vehicle (BEV). On longer drives, the engine supplements battery power to serve as a hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) that ensures the cruising range needed for traveling long distances with peace of mind. At the same time, the combination of motor and engine delivers the powerful yet comfortable driving performance unique to PHEV vehicles from the moment the gas pedal is pressed.

A unique PHEV external power supply system enables the car to supply power in a range of scenarios from daily living to emergency situations. This includes an external power supply mode that enables the car battery to provide power during outdoor, leisure, and other activities. There is also an external emergency power supply mode that provides a larger supply of power during blackouts, disasters, and other emergencies by using the engine to generate electricity.

The new Prius PHEV achieves a high level of dynamic performance with a maximum system output of 164 kW (223 PS) of power. This model also offers great fuel efficiency of 26.0 km/L with 19-inch tires and 30.1 km/L with 17-inch tires. BEV driving distance is 87 km with 19-inch tires and 105 km with 17-inch tires, with the 105 km representing an improvement of 75% compared to the previous model. As a result, the new Prius PHEV delivers both enjoyable driving and environmental performance in a car that many customers will continue to cherish as their car of choice for generations to come.

Plug-in hybrid systems are an important powertrain option providing an immediately accessible pathway toward carbon neutrality. Toyota is working on all-round development of electric vehicles, including PHEVs, and hydrogen engines to achieve carbon neutrality and provide a range of options to customers around the world.

© JCN Newswire

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Enjoy your life in Japan with Your Own Car!

Get your car loan by completing your application process online with Suruga Bank's auto loan service.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Preparing to Enter a Japanese Elementary School

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo Daibutsu

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Feb. 27-Mar. 5

Savvy Tokyo

Discover Okayama: Beautiful Home of Japanese Tradition, Pottery and Steel

GaijinPot Blog

Egg-flation, War and The Rising Price of Eggs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Matsue Historic District

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Ume: Japan’s Most Beautiful Early Spring Blossoms

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

GaijinPot Blog

Transforming Gamers Into Engineers at Tokyo Coding Club

Savvy Tokyo

culture

Oharano Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

5 Japanese Artists Who Deserve Your Attention

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog