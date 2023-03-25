Toyota launches C+walk S in Japan, a new form of walking-assistance mobility

Toyota Motor Corp has released the C+walk S, a pedestrian-mobility-assistance model that is the second in the new C+walk mobility series. The C+walk S is available at rental and leasing stores.

In addition, Toyota has also improved the standing-type model C+walk T as well as the C+pod. The C+walk T will go on sale in May as a model that can operate on sidewalks along public roads in compliance with the revision of the Road Traffic Act that will take effect in April. C+pod became available for lease contracts on March 20.

Mobility for All

Against a background of Japan's aging population, it was reported in a survey that approximately 20% of those aged 75 or older listed 100 m as the distance they could walk without difficulties. It was also reported that the percentage of those aged 75 or older who go out was 10% lower than those under the age of 65, and those without a driver's license go out approximately 20% even less frequently. Physical ability tends to decline with age, which limits daily activities such as shopping and going out.

Toyota has continued to provide customers with a variety of options to bring "Mobility for All." It offers mobility options to suit each customer's stage of life, from the C+pod, which can be used easily as local transportation, to the C+walk series, which can be used on sidewalks. At the heart of this approach is the creation of a better mobility society centered on people. Toyota intends to expand the spheres of activity of their users, support their independence, and bring joy to as many people as possible.

Toyota is also working with corporations and local governments to research a new business model using the C+pod and C+walk series to address the needs of local communities together with Toyota dealers. For example, in cooperation with the local government, C+walk S has been used as a means to help residents and tourists move around Hanawa Town Station in Fukushima Prefecture since around April. Toyota will explore the potential of using these mobility vehicles to complement regional transportation in order to achieve a better mobility society.

© JCN Newswire