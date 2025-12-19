Toyota launches latest RAV4, 1st model with new software system

Toyota Motor Corp has launched a new RAV4 model, installing for the first time a new software system that will enable customers to upgrade their vehicles without having to buy a new one.

The latest RAV4, symbolic of Toyota's push for software-centric vehicles, is available in plug-in hybrid, set to be launched within fiscal 2025, and hybrid electric models. The automaker does not provide a gasoline-powered version of the popular SUV.

Toyota said it plans to sell 3,000 units of the hybrid model per month in Japan, priced from 4.5 million yen.

The sixth-generation RAV4 can receive updates that add new features or enhance existing ones under the Arene software development platform, which was used to develop the cockpit system and advance safety technologies.

As part of safety functions designed to avoid and mitigate collisions, the vehicle can quickly detect deceleration by preceding vehicles and automatically apply the brakes, according to Toyota, which carried out the first revamp of the flagship SUV in over six years.

The launch comes amid the growth of software-centric vehicles from automakers including U.S.-based Tesla Inc and Chinese EV makers.

The RAV4, first released in 1994, helped drive the SUV trend and is especially popular in the United States. Toyota sold about 1.04 million units globally in 2024, accounting for around 10 percent of the automaker's total sales.

