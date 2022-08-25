Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: Toyota Motor Corp
Toyota launches new Sienta in Japan

TOKYO

Toyota Motor Corp has commenced sales of its completely redesigned Sienta minivan in Japan.

The Sienta was launched in September 2003 as a vehicle that combines the convenience of a minivan, with a spacious cabin and seating for seven passengers, into a compact body size. Each generation of the Sienta has provided solid support for family life by remaining consistently close to Japanese families and carrying a deep understanding of changing customer values from the very first generation. This consideration in design has earned driver loyalty and passenger admiration.

The development team once again considered customer feedback and tried to uncover their real hopes for the Sienta in developing this new model. The conclusion they reached was preserving the vehicle's easy-to-manage length, latest safety and security features, fuel economy, and affordable price while further refining the user-friendly cabin space preserved from the first generation. The team has ensured a cabin space that seven adults can ride in without changing the length and width, making it a better companion that matches customer lifestyles.

The second-row seats, where most passengers sit, have been re-designed to provide more spacious rear seat space for both legroom and head clearance. In addition, the new Sienta adopts a revamped powertrain that achieves both fuel economy and driving performance through TNGA, as well as the latest safety and security features in support of family drives.

