Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The Toyota logo Photo: AP file
business

Toyota logs record October output, sales despite production halt

0 Comments
NAGOYA

Toyota Motor Corp said Wednesday its global output and sales hit record highs for October on robust demand in North America and Europe, despite a temporary production halt in Japan due to an explosion at a parts supplier's factory.

The automaker made 900,285 cars worldwide in the month, up 16.7 percent from a year earlier, and sold 890,241 vehicles globally, up 7.0 percent, the company said.

The pace of production picked up amid an easing semiconductor shortage, and its production outside of Japan increased 8.7 percent to 617,590 cars, an all-time high for a single month, it said.

Domestic production jumped 39.2 percent to 282,695 units, even as the company halted some production lines in Japan for 10 days during the month after an explosion at a factory belonging to Chuo Spring Co in the city of Toyota, Aichi Prefecture.

Toyota said a production ramp-up on the back of the improvement in the chip crunch made up for the output loss, which was caused by a suspension spring shortage resulting from the explosion.

Helping the rise in global sales was a 5.2 percent growth in sales outside of Japan to 756,245 units, also a record high for the month.

Sales of hybrid cars were notably strong in North America and Europe, with models such as the RAV4 and Corolla particularly popular, the automaker said.

Domestic sales rose 17.8 percent to 133,996 vehicles, according to Toyota.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Why Autumn is My Favorite Season in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Nov 27 – Dec 3

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Hanayome Noren Train

GaijinPot Travel

Chichibu Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

How to Find a Job in Japan When You Live Overseas

GaijinPot Blog

Nanrakuen Garden

GaijinPot Travel

Kanazawa Neighborhoods (Nagamachi, Higashi Chaya, Nishi Chaya, Kazue-machi)

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

10 Advent Calendars to Count Down to Christmas Day in Japan 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo’s Seriously Corny Cafe Treats

Savvy Tokyo

I Tried Traveling Japan for $30 Per Day, Here’s What I Learned

GaijinPot Blog

Spectacular Shikoku and Kyushu Autumn Foliage Illuminations

GaijinPot Blog