 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The Toyota logo Image: AP file
business

Toyota considers revamp in domestic production to address disaster risks

0 Comments
NAGOYA

Toyota Motor Corp is considering shifting some production at its central Japan home ground to other areas in a realignment aimed at addressing a labor shortage and natural disaster risks, sources familiar with the matter said.

One of the reorganization plans under consideration is to increase its production capacity in the Tohoku and Kyushu regions, located in the country's northeast and southwest, respectively, by 200,000 units each by around the early 2030s while cutting its output in the Tokai region, where it is headquartered, the sources said.

After the revamp, the automaker would be able to build 600,000 units each in Tohoku and Kyushu, while production in Tokai would be brought down from the current 2.2 million units, with its total output capacity in Japan left unchanged at around 3 million cars.

The plan is subject to changes depending on market conditions and may not materialize, the sources said. Toyota currently operates 14 auto factories in Japan.

The consideration comes as a government panel estimates there is an approximately 80 percent chance that a megaquake with a magnitude 8 to 9 will occur in the Nankai Trough -- an ocean-floor trench along the country's Pacific coast where the Eurasian and Philippine Sea tectonic plates meet -- within the next 30 years, with areas such as central Japan expected to suffer significant damage.

In addition, a severe labor shortage in the Tokai region is making it difficult for the automaker to secure enough workers. The diversification of production will address such problems, the sources said.

The Tokai region will remain its core hub for domestic production, and the company is also considering utilizing the space made available through the output transfer for the development of electric vehicles and software, they said.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Shop Exclusive Japanese Stores!

ZenMarket helps you buy and ship goods from Japan.

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Nozawa Fire Festival

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For January 2025

Savvy Tokyo

winter

Dontosai Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Meet Saki Nakahara, Immigration Lawyer & Founder of Small Seasons & Co.

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

10 Things You Didn’t Know You Could Rent in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Ryusenji No Yu

GaijinPot Travel

5 Powerful Japanese Year of the Snake Women

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Pointers For Choosing A Birth Facility in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

How To Get Into Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs

GaijinPot Blog

How Do Tax Returns in Japan Work?

GaijinPot Blog

Easy Seaweed Recipes For People Who Need More Minerals In Their Diet

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog