Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
business

Toyota offers redesigned van to transport serious COVID-19 patients

0 Comments
TOKYO

Toyota Motor Corp said Thursday it has offered a specially designed minivan to a Tokyo hospital to transport coronavirus patients with serious symptoms, the latest step in the group's efforts to help frontline workers fight the pandemic.

The vehicle for Showa University Hospital joins another 11 smaller transport vehicles provided by Toyota to hospitals and local governments to carry patients with mild symptoms of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

The spacious vehicle, developed by subsidiary Toyota Auto Body Co, features an interior barrier that separates the compartment housing the driver and front passenger seats from a rear area where a bed can be transported.

An exhaust fan continuously expels air from the rear compartment out of the vehicle so that it will not be circulated to the forward compartment, preventing infection. The novel coronavirus is known to be transmitted by airborne droplets.

Toyota has offered the vehicles to meet growing demand for the transportation of patients with symptoms for treatment at facilities such as hotels due to concerns about hospital over capacity.

The auto industry is stepping up efforts to address shortages of medical equipment amid the pandemic, with Toyota and Nissan Motor Co making protective face shields and ventilators at their factories.

Honda Motor Co also said in early April it will donate around 50 specially designed vehicles for the transportation of COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms to local governments in Tokyo and other parts of Japan with high numbers of infections.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 17, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Tokyo Rainbow Pride 2020 Moves Online with Pride from Home Hashtag and Live Streams

GaijinPot Blog

#StayAtHome

Give An Artsy Twist To Your Quarantine With The UltraSuperNew Gallery

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

#StayAtHome

How To Transition Your Wardrobe From Winter To Spring

Savvy Tokyo

8 Side Jobs for Foreigners to Make Extra Money in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

K-Beauty VS J-Beauty: What Are The Real Differences?

Savvy Tokyo

GaijinPot Staff Coronavirus Quarantine Playlist

GaijinPot Blog