Toyota opens vehicle assembly factory in Cambodia

An assembly plant to produce Toyota Motor Corp vehicles has opened in the Phnom Penh Special Economic Zone.

At an opening ceremony on Thursday for the factory, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said, "Toyota is a giant company...When the giant comes to Cambodia with trust, many other companies will follow suit."

"Cambodia needs this kind of investment," he added.

The factory, operated by a Cambodian arm of Toyota Tsusho Corp, a group company under the Japanese automaker, will produce Toyota's Hilux pickup trucks and Fortuner SUVs.

Toyota Tsusho CEO Ichiro Kashitani said his company "will continue to promote its business in Cambodia, aiming to contribute to the happiness of the Cambodian people by realizing carbon neutrality and fostering human resources."

Toyota Tsusho Manufacturing (Cambodia) Co is 90 percent owned by Toyota Tsusho, with local Cambodian partner Kong Nuon Group Co holding the remaining 10 percent.

