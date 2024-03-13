Toyota, Nissan, other companies offer large pay hikes, fuel hope of beating deflation

Major Japanese companies, including Toyota Motor Corp and Nissan Motor Co, on Wednesday offered their largest pay hikes in decades at annual wage negotiations that could determine whether the country can finally overcome its chronic deflation.

The development will likely pave the way for the Bank of Japan to phase out its unprecedented monetary easing. The central bank has indicated its policy decisions would depend on the outcomes of the negotiations.

The government of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has repeatedly asked business leaders to increase wages at a pace that exceeds inflation. Rising prices for everyday goods as a result of higher raw material costs and the weak yen have weighed on households.

Toyota, seen as a trendsetter at the annual shunto wage negotiations, hiked monthly wages by 28,440 yen, saying it had fully met the request of its labor union, which had demanded its largest pay hike since 1999.

Nissan agreed to increase monthly wages by 18,000 yen on average, the biggest rise for the company since 2005 when its current wage system was introduced.

Nippon Steel Corp said it will increase base pay by 35,000 yen per month, exceeding its labor union's request by 5,000 yen.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd, Mitsubishi Electric Corp and NEC Corp also said they had fully met their unions' requests for increased base pay, offering monthly raises of between 13,000 yen and 18,000 yen.

"The results are very encouraging for small and medium-sized firms that are expected to conclude negotiations in the coming weeks," said an official belonging to the Japanese Association of Metal, Machinery, and Manufacturing Workers, a union consisting of relatively small businesses.

The upbeat results come at a time when many Japanese companies expect record-high profits for the current fiscal year ending this month, with exporters benefiting from the falling yen, which bloats their overseas earnings when repatriated. The economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic has also provided a tailwind for businesses.

The combined net profit of about 1,400 firms listed on the Tokyo bourse for fiscal 2023 is expected to rise about 13 percent from the previous year to over 47 trillion yen, hitting a record for the third straight year, according to SMBC Nikko Securities.

The robust earnings, coupled with the bourse's introduction of measures to encourage firms to increase shareholder returns, helped lift the Nikkei stock index to an all-time high in February, breaking the previous record set more than 30 years ago during the country's asset price bubble era.

Given the upward trend, labor unions have grown more confident in their demands.

According to a preliminary tally by the Japanese Trade Union Confederation, also known as Rengo, its member organizations demanded an average pay increase of 5.85 percent as of March 4, the highest since 1994.

Through significant wage hikes, Japanese firms are also aiming to secure talent and address chronic labor shortages in a country where the population is aging, as economic activity returns to normal after the pandemic.

On Wednesday, Toyota said it would raise its starting salary for new employees across all its job categories. The world's biggest automaker, which currently offers 228,000 yen per month for each new university graduate, will decide on how much to increase it by later.

The annual wage talks began around mid-February and are expected to conclude by mid-March at most large companies. The outcomes typically influence negotiations at smaller firms.

© KYODO