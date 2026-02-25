 Japan Today
The Toyota logo Image: AP file
business

Toyota posts record January global sales on strong North America demand

NAGOYA

Toyota Motor Corp said on Thursday its global vehicle sales in January rose 4.7 percent from a year earlier to 822,577 units, a record for the month, driven by firm demand for its hybrid vehicles in North America despite headwinds from U.S. tariff policies.

The world's largest carmaker by volume also recorded a record-high 699,512 sales abroad for the month, up 6.1 percent, boosted by strong appetites for the Corolla and Camry sedans in North American markets, which saw sales climb 7.5 percent to 205,582 units.

Sales in Europe increased 11.5 percent to 104,727 units, while demand for the Corolla Cross lifted sales in China by 6.6 percent to 145,464 units. Japan saw a decline of 2.7 percent to 123,065 units.

Global sales for Toyota's hybrid vehicles in the month increased to 365,499 units, up 6.0 percent. Those for electric vehicles as a whole rose 8.3 percent to 414,386 units.

Toyota's global production fell by 6.0 percent to 735,097 vehicles, dropping below the previous year's figure for the third consecutive month while the car manufacturer prepares new models.

In North America, production fell by 24.8 percent to 134,351 units due to a model changeover of its RAV4 SUV, while in Japan it fell by 6.1 percent to 249,827 units due to fewer working days.

