Toyota reaches settlement over bullied engineer's suicide

Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp has reached a settlement with the family of an engineer whose suicide was ruled a job-related death due to harassment from his boss.
Toyota vowed to crack down on harassment in the workplace to ensure employees’ safety and expressed deep remorse, “facing up with true sincerity to the fact that a precious worker’s life was lost.”
The engineer, then 28, was repeatedly ridiculed by his boss, prevented from taking days off and told to die. His suicide in 2017 was ruled by a regional labor bureau as a job-related death in 2019, entitling his family to compensation. His name has been withheld due to privacy concerns, standard in Japan.
To prevent future harassment, Toyota will improve workers' health care, better evaluate management, educate workers and encourage a workplace culture where employees can speak up, the company said in a statement Monday.
“Toyota promises to work on developing people who, each and every one, can take an interest in those around them, under our stance that power harassment should never be tolerated,” it said.
The attorney for the victim and his family, Yoshihide Tachino, said Toyota was responsible for mismanagement in allowing the harassment to continue. The amount of compensation the family will receive was not disclosed.
He stressed the settlement includes the preventive measures promised by Toyota as well as a thorough investigation into the death. Company President Akio Toyoda met with the family of the deceased and promised to bring about change, but the company needs to be monitored to make workplace culture changes, Tachino said.
“We believe that the legacy of efforts to curtail power harassment pays respect to his tragic death, which came too soon at 28, although nothing will ever be enough,” he said.
The case has drawn attention as highlighting a common problem in workaholic Japan, where such abuse often goes unchecked or undetected.
Complaints in Japan about various workplace abuse, including sexual harassment and problems over parental leave, have climbed to about 88,000 cases a year, more than tripling in the last 15 years.
They have been widespread, involving the police force, schools and judo athletes, as well as various companies.
In the Toyota case, the young engineer’s boss bullied him constantly, including referring to his educational background. Although he had a graduate degree from the prestigious University of Tokyo, his undergraduate degree was from a less elite school, according to an investigation into the case. Such background details can be painfully crucial in conformist Japan.
The engineer, who joined Toyota in 2015, told those around him that he would rather die than endure the suffering. He took some time off in 2016, citing mental stress. When he returned to work, Toyota assigned him to another section, but he was still working on the same floor as his former boss, records show.
The family said in a statement that their son won't return despite the compensation.
"My heart still aches over what has happened to my beloved son. And when I think of him, all I want is to have him back," the statement said.
isoducky
I wonder what the boss' fate was. Pretty sure this is grounds for termination. I hope the family got some type equity settlement (some portion of their son's salary paid out for 37 years or stocks equating to as much)
garypen
I have a friend who worked for Toyota in the US. (She is Japanese, but lives in the US.) A few days before a 3-day holiday weekend, the CEO of Toyota USA (or whatever his title was) sends a company-wide email wishing everybody a happy weekend, and letting US-based employees know they are welcome to leave early at 3pm on Friday.
So...3pm Friday comes rolling around, and she gets up, slips her handbag over her shoulder, and her Japanese manager asks what she's doing. "I'm leaving to get an early start to the weekend, like our CEO suggested," she replies. "He didn't say you had to leave early, only that you could if you wanted" he says. "Well, I want to, and I already made plans. Sorry. See you Tuesday." And, she leaves.
But, on her way out, she not only gets the disapproving smirk from her a-hole boss, she gets the stinkeye from all of her co-workers! That's how ingrained that crap is.
Laguna
Sad when one's life experiences to that point don't lead you to simply raise your middle finger and walk but to take off your shoes and jump off a building. But then, so many are so badly beaten down by that age.
Dave
My Girlfriend had a boss that made everyone take turns on some mornings giving a speech on anything they wanted to talk about, but some people are not cut out to get in front of everyone and give a talk about something, she use to get very stressed when it was her turn, I guess this got back to higher management and he was moved and I think let go later. down the road. Not sure where they get these guys'
Erik Morales
Pay up! Toyota better pay at least $2million . The y abuse and use.
snowymountainhell
“It’s Japan,” @isoducky 4:21pm, so it’s most likely the boss was promoted/relocated to another position….
… if he had any kind of seniority within the company or the ‘man-baby’ child of someone important/in politics.
snowymountainhell
Agreed. The ‘life-experiences’ of many Japanese @Laguna 4:33pm are still carefully orchestrated ‘from cradle to the grave’…
… to insure ‘loyalty, duty, fealty’ and any other ‘poetic’ terms Occidentals would call ‘subservience’,
…or, ‘slavery’.
OlympicSupport
Lip service....Bullying, harassment is part of the Japanese culture and will continue to be until this old generation dies off and is no longer in charge.
OlympicSupport
Mickelicious
And to rub salt in the wounds, as 現地採用 her position is like the contract workers in Japan working twice as hard for half the pay, and with the further impediment of being way outside the political loop.
Reckless
Japanese management at its worst. I speculate that the rigid hierarchy in Japanese companies was established after the war when the men leaving the army entered industry and brought with them the ingrained military mentality of bullying and order taking. I already told my son to prepare for life working in Japan and to not hesitate to quit and consider a different job if it goes badly. As a foreigner in a Japanese company we typically have a little bit more leeway but my company does have cases of managers power harassing foreigners.
blahblah222
There's no real way of fixing bullying in the workplace because it is an integral part of the Japanese culture for people of higher level and senpais to bully people lower than them. It is engrained and encouraged via the education system, I don't see anything the companies can do to really prevent this problem. Japan's public schooling system pretty much systematically pump out bullies.
Tu Hung Lo
OlympicSupportToday 05:05 pm JST
Tu Hung Lo
Sorry to inform you, but bullying is not tied to a singular generation. It comes in all forms, shapes and sizes....
Mocheake
Then tomorrow they go right back to doing things (bullying and intimidation) as usual.
drlucifer
You have to have mental fortitude as hard as diamond to work in a typical
Japanese company. Bullying is rife both in private and public establishments
Sad to say it, but as some who worked for a typical Japanese company for over a quarter
century I don't think, bullying will ever stop or even reduce.
Pukey2
garypen:
They're just jealous they didn't have the guts to do the same thing.
Yes, what did happen to the boss in the article? A slap on the wrist?
Hiro
Toyota at least have a better reputation than other companies and does want changes because of it's position in the world stage. While is hard to imagine that changes would immediately come, i do believe that Toyota is one of the companies out there in Japan that actually take issues like these very seriously and usually keep their words. They have a reputation to uphold and does not tolerate these kind of things that would drag their company name through the mud.
Chico3
@garypen - I agree with you. Since that company is in the US, they are bound by US labor laws. It doesn’t matter if the company is from outside the US. They can give the stink eye all they want. If she has any future harassment, she has a lawsuit.
justasking
You mean staying in the office for no reason? That's not working.
Oxycodin
I am also a victim to this harrashment and overtime but wo't disclose what japanese company it is. I was always pissed off and would drink on web meetings to calm myself. After quiting i feel like all the smptoms disappeared after about a week! Best choice i made in my life as that company was working me to death.
Oxycodin
Really?? 28 was too soon how about at age 38 would it had been better???
dan
Japanese senior ranking executives bully their staff even for working overtime without pay where I work!!
Horrendous treatment of their hard working staff..
Despicable !!
Fighto!
I hope karma catches up with that Toyota boss. In a big way.
RIP to the young engineer.