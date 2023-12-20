Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Toyota Recall
FILE - The Toyota logo is seen, Sept. 13, 2023, at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. Toyota Motor Co. said Wednesday, Dec. 20, that it is recalling 1 million vehicles over a defect that could cause airbags not to deploy, increasing the risk of injury. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
business

Toyota recalling 1 million vehicles in U.S. for potential air bag problem

0 Comments
NEW YORK

Toyota Motor Co said Wednesday it is recalling 1 million vehicles over a defect that could cause airbags not to deploy, increasing the risk of injury.

The recall covers a range of Toyota and Lexus vehicles with model years from 2020 to 2022. Included in the recall are Toyota Avalons, Camrys, Highlanders, RAV4s, Siennas and Corollas, plus some hybrids of those models.

The Lexus models in the recall include the ES250 seddan and the RX350 SUV, among others.

The vehicles being recalled have sensors in the front passenger seat that may have been manufactured improperly. Those sensors could potentially short circuit, causing the airbag system to not determine the occupant's correct weight and potentially not deploy in certain kinds of crashes.

Toyota and Lexus dealers will inspect the OCS sensors and replace them if necessary at no cost to owners. Toyota will notify customers by the middle of February 2024 if their cars are in the recall.

Toyota owners who think their car might be included in the recall can call 1-800-331-4331 for details. For Lexus vehicles, owners can call 1-800-255-3987 for more information.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

A Tokyo Dietitian’s Guide to Festive Feasting

Savvy Tokyo

winter

Abashiri

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 48

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Dec. 18 – 24

Savvy Tokyo

Tenmonkan

GaijinPot Travel

Hyogo Prefectural Museum of Art

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

10 Running Routes in Tokyo for Runners of All Levels

GaijinPot Blog

Everything You Need to Know About the JLPT

GaijinPot Blog

Podcast

‘The GaijinPot Cast’: A New Podcast by Foreigners Living in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Winter

9 Regional Hot Pots Across Japan to Try This Winter

GaijinPot Blog

Everything You Need to Know About Finding a Job in Japan

GaijinPot Blog