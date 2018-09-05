Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The company recalled one million of its Prius hybrids Photo: AFP/File
business

Toyota recalls 1 million hybrid cars over technical problem

0 Comments
By Kazuhiro Nogi
TOKYO

Japanese car giant Toyota on Wednesday recalled more than one million hybrid cars globally due to a technical problem which could in the worst case cause a fire in the vehicles.

About 1.03 million vehicles built between June 2015 and May 2018 will be recalled for safety checks, the Toyota said. The affected models include Prius, Prius PHV and C-HR.

Of the 1.03 million, 554,000 are in Japan, 217,000 in North America and 219,000 in Europe.

"The electrical wiring... could short circuit and generate heat as it wears down due to vibrations during driving," the company said in a recall document submitted to the transport ministry.

"In the worst case, this could lead to a fire in the vehicle."

A spokeswoman for Toyota Japan said she had no knowledge of any injuries occurring in Japan as a result of the possible defect.

"It is difficult to know if and how many times exactly such an incident has occurred," she told AFP.

Toyota has sold more than 10 million hybrid gasoline-electric vehicles globally, including the Prius, since 1997.

In 2016, Toyota announced the recall of 3.37 million vehicles globally over problems with air bags and a fuel emission control unit.

The biggest recall ever for the Prius was in February 2014, with 1.9 million vehicles involved.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Getting Started in Japanese Real Estate: Single Unit Investment for Beginners

Sept 6th (Thurs), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Private Consultations, Including Mortgage Simulation

Real Estate Japan Inc

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Past & Present

Ladies & The Law: The 1968 Patricide Case That Paved The Road Toward Equality In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Anime and Manga

Tama

GaijinPot Travel

Diversity in the Classroom: 4 Ways to Keep English Lessons Inclusive

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

5 Surprising Health Benefits Of Gazpacho

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sept 8-9

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Cities

Chiba City

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Hiroo

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

6 Misconceptions about Teaching English at a Japanese University

GaijinPot Blog