 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The Toyota logo Image: AP file
business

Toyota reshuffles its board, adding auditors and outsiders

0 Comments
By Yuri Kageyama
TOKYO

Toyota Motor Corp announced plans to restructure its board on Tuesday in what it described as an attempt to bring in more diverse views and give a larger roles to auditors.

Among six appointments is Christopher Reynolds, now an executive in the automaker’s North American operations. As a lawyer, and son of a Ford worker, he brings experience in human resources and risk management, according to Toyota.

The number of women on the 10-person board will grow from one to two with the appointments of Kumi Fujisawa, an independent outsider and entrepreneur, and Hiromi Osada, previously a Toyota auditor. George Olcott, previously an auditor, will also join the board.

The number of outside members will rise from four to five.

Takanori Azuma, a Toyota Human Resources official, said the new board includes auditors for the first time.

The company's internal controls have come under scrutiny since it admitted to cheating on certification tests for seven vehicle models last year.

Azuma said the additions are designed to bring diverse views to its leadership as “weapons for survival” in a changing environment.

“It would be a mistake to assume that what we think up internally will be what our customers and people around the world can empathize with,” he said.

The maker of the Camry sedan and Lexus luxury models has been trying to transform itself into what it calls “a mobility company” as the auto industry undergoes drastic changes including the arrival of powerful relative newcomers like Tesla and BYD.

Chairman Akio Toyoda, from the company's founding family, and Chief Executive Koji Sato’s positions will remain unchanged.

The company will seek approval for the new board at a general shareholders’ meeting later this year.

© 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your favorite items from Japan!

ZenMarket helps you buy and ship goods from Japan.

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Top 10 Cheapest Supermarket Chains in Osaka

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japanese Funerals: How to Dress, Act and Show Respect

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Why Do I Have To Pay?”

Savvy Tokyo

Meet Carine Lantignac, Artist, Entrepreneur & Creator of Mapponica

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog

Renewing Your Visa In-person and Online in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Kodo: The Japanese Art of Incense Appreciation

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For February 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Book Corner

10 Of Japan’s Best Children’s Books in English

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Kid-Friendly Japanese Food

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Tattoo Removal in Japan: Everything You Need To Know

GaijinPot Blog