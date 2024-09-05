 Japan Today
The Toyota logo Image: AP file
business

Toyota resumes production of 3 models hit by certification scandal

NAGOYA

Toyota Motor Corp said Thursday it has resumed production of three models that had been affected by its recent vehicle certification scandal, about three months after admitting to not following government standards in testing vehicles.

Output of the Corolla Fielder, Corolla Axio and Yaris Cross began on Wednesday, Toyota said. The automaker planned to resume production on Monday, but delayed the move due to a typhoon.

Japan's transport ministry issued a shipment ban on the three models following the company's June admission, but lifted it in July after confirming the vehicles' safety.

In August, Toyota submitted to the ministry measures to prevent a repeat of the incident such as increasing the number of employees in charge of certification by 10 percent from the current 400.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

