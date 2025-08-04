 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: AP file
business

Toyota revises upward global output plan to 10 mil vehicles

0 Comments
NAGOYA

Toyota Motor Corp has revised upward its global production plan for 2025 to around 10 million vehicles, which would mark the first time in two years it has reached that level, sources close to the matter said.

The automaker initially set an annual global production target of 9.9 million units due to the uncertainty over higher U.S. tariffs, but sales of its cars turned out to be robust.

Toyota's global production topped 10 million units for the first time in 2023, reaching 10.03 million, as the impact of the global chip shortage eased.

Last Wednesday, the automaker said its group companies sold a record 5.54 million vehicles worldwide in the first half of this year, retaining the top spot in global sales for the sixth straight year.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Home Repairs in Japan: What Tenants Are Responsible For and How to Get Help

GaijinPot Blog

Ashikaga Fireworks Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Setouchi Triennale 2025

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

5 Less Crowded Beaches Near Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Sanseito: Should Foreigners Be Worried About Japan’s Far-Right Conspiracy Party?

GaijinPot Blog

Food

Kiyosumi-Shirakawa: The Underrated Coffee Town Of Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Common Post-Honeymoon Stage Issues in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Miho Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Sawara: My Favorite Chiba Day Trip Spot

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Yurei: 7 Japanese Ghosts & Their Tales That Will Keep You Up At Night

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For August 2025

Savvy Tokyo