Toyota revises upward global output plan to 10 mil vehicles

Toyota Motor Corp has revised upward its global production plan for 2025 to around 10 million vehicles, which would mark the first time in two years it has reached that level, sources close to the matter said.

The automaker initially set an annual global production target of 9.9 million units due to the uncertainty over higher U.S. tariffs, but sales of its cars turned out to be robust.

Toyota's global production topped 10 million units for the first time in 2023, reaching 10.03 million, as the impact of the global chip shortage eased.

Last Wednesday, the automaker said its group companies sold a record 5.54 million vehicles worldwide in the first half of this year, retaining the top spot in global sales for the sixth straight year.

