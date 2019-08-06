Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Toyota seeking to retain workers for group firms amid labor crunch

NAGOYA

Toyota Motor Corp has implemented a system to introduce temporary workers to its group companies as candidates for full-time employment, as part of efforts to deal with a chronic labor shortage in the Japanese manufacturing sector, corporate sources said.

A Toyota unit managing human resources plays a major role in the new framework launched in the spring, with employees of the leading automaker who are on fixed-term contracts able to register information such as job types and preferred locations for work, the sources said.

Toyota group companies seeking to hire new employees can also provide information to the subsidiary, which will try to match the needs of both sides, they said.

Recently, Toyota has had around 2,800 temporary workers, while Denso Corp, a major auto parts maker that belongs to its group and is also part of the initiative, has about 6,000 workers on fixed-term contracts.

Toyota and Denso have been enabling workers on fixed-term contracts to become permanent employees, but as some want to return to their hometowns after contracts expire, the two companies have become more flexible in introducing them to other companies within the group, the sources said.

Toyota previously had a similar system but the automaker, which was No. 2 in the world in terms of vehicle sales in the first half of 2019 on a group basis, had to suspend it following the 2008 financial crisis.

Toyota is finally getting on board and hopefully other corporations will follow.

However in the airline industry, particularly down here in Okinawa, ANA and JAL have stopped using contracted workers and are hiring everyone as full time. They recognized the problem a long time ago and in the case of ANA, they bought out a former sub-contracted company and incorporated it into their group and made all the employees, over 500 of them.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

