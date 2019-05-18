Toyota sharply criticizes Trump designation on auto imports

Toyota Motor Corp on Friday criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to declare some auto sector imports a national security threat, saying it sends a message to the Japanese automaker that "our investments are not welcomed."
The automaker, which is in the middle of building a $1.6 billion joint venture assembly plant and said in March it will invest $13 billion in U.S. operations by 2021, said in a statement that its U.S. operations "are not a national security threat."© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.
Arrrgh-Type
A lot of people don't seem to notice, but Japanese carmakers have spent absolutely massive amounts of money investing in US based factories for several decades now. These factories are not a security threat; they're critically important to local economies, mostly located in red states such as Kentucky and Tennessee. One would think that Trump would know this because these areas are his main support base, but I honestly have no idea how much the guy actually knows about global automobile manufacturing. His mindset on this issue appears to be set in stone around 1980 or so.