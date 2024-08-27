 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Toyota is halting production in Japan for two days in the face of an approaching typhoon Image: AFP/File
business

Toyota shutters factories as typhoon approaches

0 Comments
TOKYO

Auto giant Toyota is suspending production at all its factories in Japan because of an approaching typhoon, the company said Wednesday.

"From today's No. 2 (afternoon) shift through tomorrow's No. 1 (daytime) shift, we will suspend all the production lines at domestic factories," a Toyota spokesman told AFP.

Some 28 production lines at 14 group companies suspended operations from Wednesday afternoon.

One line at truckmaker Hino Motors will resume operations on Thursday morning, the spokesman added.

The decision came as "extremely strong" Typhoon Shanshan approached southern Japan, packing gusts of up to 252 kilometers per hour and bringing widespread heavy rain.

The storm is expected to spend the rest of the week traveling above or near Japan toward its northeastern region.

The world's biggest automaker did not immediately disclose how many vehicles it produces domestically daily.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Niseko Green Season

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

100 Yen Shop Must-Haves for Families

Savvy Tokyo

Tsubosaka-dera

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Women-Friendly Internet Cafes in Tokyo for Resting

Savvy Tokyo

etSETOra Vintage Train

GaijinPot Travel

What is the Worst Train Station in Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

Omagari Fireworks Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Real Haunted Places in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Win a 2-Night VIP Stay at The Hilton Niseko Village in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 28

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For August 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Okinawa Zento Eisa Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Sexism and Culture: Japan’s Obsession With Kawaii

Savvy Tokyo