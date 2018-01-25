Toyota South Africa recalls more than 700,000 cars over airbags

Toyota South Africa has announced a recall of more than 700,000 vehicles due to airbag safety concerns

Toyota South Africa Motors said Thursday it had issued a notice to recall more than 700,000 vehicles over airbag safety concerns, with some affected models dating back over 15 years.

The Japanese carmaker said the recall was needed to replace front airbag inflators produced by parts firm Takata that had been found to have a potential for moisture intrusion, which could cause them to burst.

"In the event of an inflator rupture, metal fragments could pass through the airbag cushion material, striking and possibly injuring the occupants in the event of an accident," said a statement.

The company said no injuries or fatalities had been caused by the fault.

A total of 730,000 vehicles were said to be affected, with some of the various models dating back to 2002, according to company spokesman Clynton Yon.

Toyota has a manufacturing plant south of the eastern port city of Durban, where it makes vehicles for the local and export markets.

The faulty airbags, made by Japanese company Takata, have caused some other manufacturers to recall their cars.

