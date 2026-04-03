Toyota starts selling two U.S.-made models in Tokyo

Toyota Motor Corp said Thursday it started selling two of its U.S.-manufactured models in Tokyo, using a simplified import procedure introduced as part of a tariff deal with the United States.
The Japan-U.S. tariff agreement allows cars manufactured and certified as safe in the United States to be sold in Japan without undergoing additional safety testing.
The Tundra, a pickup truck produced in Texas, and the Highlander, a sport utility vehicle manufactured in Indiana, went on sale in Tokyo on Thursday, with nationwide sales scheduled to begin this summer.
Following the nationwide rollout, the automaker plans to sell 80 Tundras per month at a suggested retail price of 12 million yen ($75,000) and 40 Highlanders per month at 8.6 million yen.
Toyota also aims to sell the U.S.-produced Camry sedan as soon as preparations are completed.
U.S. President Donald Trump's hefty tariffs on American trade partners, including Japan, were partly aimed at reducing chronic U.S. trade deficits.
In April last year, the Trump administration imposed a tariff of 27.5 percent on foreign-made cars, far higher than the previous 2.5 percent. The rate on vehicles from Japan was negotiated down to 15 percent in July and formally implemented in September.
In 2023, auto exports accounted for about 30 percent of Japan's total exports to the United States, the largest of any sector.© KYODO
30 Comments
Login to comment
Enshu Oldboy
Stupid weak yen. ¥75(K) is a lot for a pick-up truck.
80 units a month forecast is generous. The upper class living in the city can afford, but it’s so big and not easy to maneuver; and those with open room in the countryside will just buy something less expensive to get the work done.
Antiquesaving
Just what we don't need, more behemoth vehicles that you cannot get by on the narrow 2 way roads in Japan especially in the major cities.
aaronagstring
So they’re potentially less safe than Japan-built Toyotas…? Thanks, but no thanks.
Abe234
It would be awesome to see the real figures in the coming months.
kohakuebisu
This sounds like a token effort for Toyota (and Japan) to say "we sell US made cars".
I've seen Tacomas in real life. The hood is shoulder-high for an adult. This creates a huge blind spot in front of the car, and guarantees anyone hit by the car will be pushed under. This is far more deadly than being knocked onto the hood.
wanderlust
Steering wheel on the left or the right hand side?
grc
I look forward to a monthly report of how many of these vehicles have been sold. Also, given that the tariffs have been ruled illegal, does the agreement still hold?
SDCA
I will be stressed out seeing these vehicles tailgating behind me going slightly above the speed limit on a narrow road where I can not pull over and let them through.
Obara
Hopefully they will be put together using the metric system.
America along with Liberia and Myanmar still use the imperial system of measurement.
So could be a issue for Japanese mechanics and servicing.
Firefly
I can't wait for the inevitable "Dirk Gently sofa-in-the-stairwell" situation, a Tundra wedged into a narrow Japanese side street, can't move forward, can't reverse, and everyone wondering how it could possibly get there in the first place.
BigDog
I don't dislike these models themselves but they are very poorly suited to Japanese inaka with old style narrow roads.
Fun to drive and useful but...... they only really suit open road or open terrain...
Mickelicious
These LHD vehicles have a certain following in Tokyo's outer burbs.
I doubt they meet European pedestrian safety standards. Nice can of worms you've opened.
And genius timing for closing the Strait of Hormuz, Donald Trump. That'll boost sales.
kohakuebisu
You'll likely only see the grille in your rear view mirror. Here's one compared to a Honda Fit, a "compact" but not small car.
https://www.carsized.com/en/cars/compare/honda-jazz-fit-2020-5-door-hatchback-vs-toyota-tacoma-2023-pickup-double-cab/
Speed
Um, game over. Hardly gonna sell any at those stupid prices.
If I see a Tundra on one of the narrow roads in my town and we can't get by, I ain't moving. I'll tell the dummy to go get a smaller car/truck and some common sense.
I drove a Tundra in the US and they're huge. Not made for Japanese roads. Say hi to big blind spots and more avoidable fatalitites.
Sh1mon M4sada
I am guessing there are ample laughs at the Toyota Japan H Q about these 2 products foisted on them by the American team. Would a Tundra fit the carriage width of Japanese road even?
The Nomad
At the same time the government is promoting SGDs and asking the general population to conserve energy and resources while large companies for profit can produce these unnecessary gas guzzlers, go figure. How can you possibly take them serious when they should be prohibiting this kind of waste. Give companies clear instructions on what and how much they can produce in order to have the same message as they direct us how to live our lives
Gaijinjland
I’ve been in Asia too long. Are these larger than the Toyota Hilux? Those are very popular in SE Asia and are huge compared to what is normally sold here.
bass4funk
It's a Toyota, not a Ford, of course it's equally safe, it's just bigger, if you live in the big city, it should be a problem, if you live in a very small area that you have to navigate, then good luck
itsonlyrocknroll
Both were designed for the US market, the expansive scenic drives, vast landscapes, sometime minimal traffic, the road trip culture.
12 million yen?
Maybe Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya small numbers
wallace
Two very expensive models.
Antiquesaving
In over 30 years in Japan I have had only one car not made here, that was a Honda US wagon, it was also the car that had the most problems and cost the most to maintain due to constantly breaking down. Even my first car a used junker Nissan that I paid ¥15,000 for had fewer problems.
No thanks, I will stick with my Japanese model Toyota.
HopeSpringsEternal
Great news, US auto industry undergoing record CAPEX expansion, as nobody wants to pay tariffs. US has plenty of energy and no geopolitical risk, like EU and Asia, plus very favorable taxes and regulatory environment.
All the auto industry suppliers also expanding in US, especially steel, aluminum and parts makers, again for tariff avoidance, along with reduced shipping, taxes, etc.
World supply chains as a result becoming more resilient!
888naff
For the driver that needs to over compensate.
Trapped
I look forward to making a Tundra go off-road in order to get past me on the goat tracks. I will not be relenting.
proxy
I can see a place for those Tundras. They are great for transporting small loads up to 5000 kg. . Put a flat bed trailer on behind and if the driver has a trailer license they would be fast and cheap to move things from city to city on the highways.
8T
No, they are not, quite the contrary, those trucks are just like land cruisers and are very popular in inaka Japan.
ZENJI
Please do not put your cash into ANYTHING from trump-land.
TokyoLiving
Japan won't buy it that US style trucks..that's not for Japan, leave that type of car to US consumers..
Total failure coming, just because following pathetic geopolitical whims of the big grumpy kid US has for president..
patkim
Those look like gas guzzlers. Sorry, but I'll stick with my fuel-efficient K-car.
john b
in a country of 120,000,000 it shouldn't be hard to sell 120 of anything a month?!