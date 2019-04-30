Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The new Lexus NX luxury SUV is unveilded at the Toyota Cambridge plant in Cambridge, Ontario, on April 29, 2019 Photo: AFP
business

Toyota to assemble Lexus in Canada: Trudeau

0 Comments
By Lars Hagberg
CAMBRIDGE, Canada

Japanese automaker Toyota will assemble two models of its Lexus in Canada starting in 2022, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday.

It will be the first time that the Lexus NX and NX hybrid sport utility vehicles are produced outside of Japan, Trudeau said.

He told a news conference the Cambridge, Ontario assembly plant 50 miles (80 kilometers) west of Toronto would supply the Canadian and U.S. markets.

Toyoto announced last year it would invest Can$1.4 billion (U.S.$1 billion) in its two Ontario facilities, in Cambridge and in nearby Woodstock, which assembles its RAV4 vehicles.

It plans to concentrate its North American production of hybrid vehicles in the province. Ottawa also pitched in Can$110 million.

The two assembly lines can build over 500,000 vehicles annually, making Toyota the largest automotive manufacturer in Canada.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your tickets for Fuji Rock Festival 2019

If you live outside of Japan, tickets are available now through JapanToday!

July 26 ~ 28, Naeba Ski Resort

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Golden Week: Tokyo Area Events For Apr 27-May 6

Savvy Tokyo

Studio Ghibli is Hiring Digital Animators for an Upcoming Feature Film

GaijinPot Blog

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Culture

Golden Week in Japan Starts Tomorrow But Many People Aren’t Happy

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

Food & Drink

Kinseiken Daigahara Confectionary Shop

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Beaches

Yoron Island

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Best Places To See Wisteria In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE