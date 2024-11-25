Toyota to close joint venture sales base in Beijing

Toyota Motor Corp is considering closing the sales base of its Chinese joint venture in Beijing and consolidating it with another base in Tianjin as part of restructuring efforts amid intensifying competition with local brands, sources familiar with the matter said Monday.

The restructuring at Tianjin FAW Toyota Motor Co will not involve a reduction in production, and the automaker will continue launching new products in China to pursue growth, as the country remains one of its strategically important markets, the sources said.

The plan comes as Japanese automakers, including Toyota, face challenges in maintaining profitability in the world's largest auto market, as strong local competitors like BYD Co. continue to capture market share with more affordable electric vehicles.

Toyota saw its profit in China fall more than 30 percent in the six months through September as its local vehicle sales fell 13.7 percent for the Toyota and Lexus brands, its earnings reports showed earlier this month.

At the earnings press conference on Nov. 6, Toyota Chief Financial Officer Yoichi Miyazaki warned of its business outlook in China, saying, "The current price competition in China could intensify further."

The automaker is rebuilding its strategy in China, he said, adding that it is working to produce cars more tailored to the needs of Chinese consumers in the next couple of years.

Tianjin FAW Toyota Motor, a joint venture between Toyota and local automaker China FAW Group, had approximately 700 dealerships as of the end of August.

It sells the locally built Corolla sedan, RAV4 sport utility vehicle and bZ4X electric car, among other products.

