Toyota to continue partial production halt until Friday

Toyota Motor Corp said Monday it will extend a partial suspension of production in Japan through Friday as it has still been unable to ship some cars due to a data rigging scandal at an affiliated diesel engine supplier.

The suspension of six production lines at four of its factories in central Japan will remain in place after the transport ministry ordered a shipment ban on certain engines produced at Toyota Industries Corp.

The production halt affecting popular models such as the Land Cruiser and the Hiace was earlier scheduled until Monday. The automaker will decide on Thursday whether it can resume production from Feb 12, it said.

The lines have been stopped since Toyota Industries admitted in late January it had fabricated the data on diesel engines it makes and supplies for the automaker, resulting in a shipment halt of 10 Toyota models sold globally.

