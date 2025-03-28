 Japan Today
Toyota to delay construction of Japan battery plant amid EV slowdown

NAGOYA

Toyota Motor Corp will delay construction of its electric vehicle battery factory in southwestern Japan due to slowing global demand for EVs, sources familiar with the matter said.

Construction of the plant in Fukuoka Prefecture was initially slated to begin this year, but it was pushed back to a later date, with the timing undecided, the sources said.

Toyota President Koji Sato conveyed the change of plans to Fukuoka Gov Seitaro Hattori.

The Japanese automaker and its subsidiary, Toyota Battery Co, had said they aimed to start production of batteries at the factory to be built in the town of Kanda in 2028.

The batteries are set to be used for a next-generation EV model that will be launched under the upscale Lexus brand, they said.

Toyota has set a target of selling 1.5 million EVs by 2026, but it remains unclear whether it can actually achieve that goal.

