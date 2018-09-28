Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Toyota to sell all models at any store by mid-2020s

NAGOYA

Toyota Motor Corp will overhaul its long-held sales strategy in Japan, selling all models at any dealership chain by around 2025 to cut costs and invest more in electric vehicles and other growth areas, sources close to the matter said Thursday.

As new auto sales have been slowing in the domestic market, Toyota also plans to enter the car-sharing business, the sources said. It will offer idled test-driving vehicles at dealerships in Tokyo from the early 2020s before expanding the service in local areas later.

Under the current marketing strategy that has continued more than half a century, Toyota's domestic sales are basically handled by four dealership chains -- Toyota, Corolla, Netz and Toyopet -- with some 5,000 outlets between them, catering to different segments of the market.

The upscale Lexus brand is sold separately and will retain its own network. The auto giant also plans to drastically cut the number of vehicle models in the domestic market from the current 60, the sources said.

The move follows similar efforts to unify dealerships by Nissan Motor Co and Honda Motor Co.

Japan's declining population and the rise of car-sharing have compelled automakers to reduce development and sales costs.

Toyota aims to establish a business model that does not simply rely on new car sales via entry into the car-sharing business and development of services based on local communities.

There are about 280 Toyota sales companies across Japan and more than 90 percent of them are managed by local businesses rather than being directly operated by the auto giant.

Among Toyota's dealership chains, Toyota sells pricey vehicles, Corolla offers mass-market models, while Netz and Toyopet focus on younger drivers.

As regards reducing the number of models, Toyota plans to integrate vehicles that have a common engine and chassis but are sold under different names and designs, the sources said.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

