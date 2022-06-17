Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Toyota to further halt Japan production due to chip shortage

NAGOYA

Toyota Motor Corp said it will suspend operations at more production lines at its factories in Japan for up to 11 days between this month and July due to difficulty in procuring semiconductors and a COVID-19 outbreak at one of its suppliers in Shanghai.

Toyota said the halt will take place on 11 lines at seven factories from Friday until July 8. According to the automaker, it now produce about 750,000 vehicles globally for June, down from its previous production target of 800,000.

The move will result in a production cut of about 40,000 units at plants in prefectures including Aichi, Iwate and Miyagi.

Toyota did not disclose its worldwide production plan for July.

The automaker said, however, it will not change its global production target of around 9.7 million units for fiscal 2022.

Toyota said on May 24 that its global production plan for June was around 850,000, already down by about 100,000 units from the figure it announced at the beginning of the year.

Three days later, Toyota reduced the target again to 800,000 units when Shanghai went into a two-month-long lockdown, disrupting the supply chain for semiconductors. Shanghai has since lifted its lockdown.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

