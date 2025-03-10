Toyota to halt production at Daihatsu factory after explosion at supplier

Toyota Motor Corp said Monday it will halt production at its subsidiary Daihatsu Motor Co's factory in Kyoto Prefecture later in the day due to a parts shortage following an explosion at one of its suppliers.

The move will bring the total number of affected plants at the auto group to three. Toyota said it is unable to tell when operations will resume.

The Kyoto factory produces the Probox van under the Toyota brand, among other vehicles. The company said the impact on its output volume remains unclear as it aims to recover the lost production after it resumes operations.

Following the accident on Thursday at a factory in Aichi Prefecture operated by Chuo Spring Co, which makes spring parts, Toyota suspended a part of operations at two of its domestic factories on Monday morning. Both are located in Aichi Prefecture.

One of Chuo Spring's employees died in the explosion while two others were injured, the firm said Thursday.

The auto parts maker also suffered an explosion at the same factory in October 2023, causing Toyota to temporarily halt operations at eight factories in Japan.

