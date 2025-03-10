 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Toyota to halt production at Daihatsu factory after explosion at supplier

0 Comments
TOKYO

Toyota Motor Corp said Monday it will halt production at its subsidiary Daihatsu Motor Co's factory in Kyoto Prefecture later in the day due to a parts shortage following an explosion at one of its suppliers.

The move will bring the total number of affected plants at the auto group to three. Toyota said it is unable to tell when operations will resume.

The Kyoto factory produces the Probox van under the Toyota brand, among other vehicles. The company said the impact on its output volume remains unclear as it aims to recover the lost production after it resumes operations.

Following the accident on Thursday at a factory in Aichi Prefecture operated by Chuo Spring Co, which makes spring parts, Toyota suspended a part of operations at two of its domestic factories on Monday morning. Both are located in Aichi Prefecture.

One of Chuo Spring's employees died in the explosion while two others were injured, the firm said Thursday.

The auto parts maker also suffered an explosion at the same factory in October 2023, causing Toyota to temporarily halt operations at eight factories in Japan.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Graduate Schools in Japan for English-Speaking Students

GaijinPot Blog

Organic Food in Japan: 10 Tips For Buying It

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

How Safe is Tokyo for Women & Families?

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

What’s The Best Internet Provider in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

What Should You Do If You Get Into a Car Accident in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Social Fitness Groups to Keep Active in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How to Start a Business in Japan On a Work Visa

GaijinPot Blog

Hibikinada Ryokuchi Green Park

GaijinPot Travel

Baba Mountain Sakura

GaijinPot Travel

Akima Plum Grove Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Kitaasaba Nissai Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For March 2025

Savvy Tokyo