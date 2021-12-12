Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Toyota to halt more lines; 9,000 cars at 4 plants to be affected

1 Comment
NAGOYA

Toyota Motor Corp will partially suspend operations of more domestic lines in December due to supply chain disruptions in Southeast Asia caused by the coronavirus pandemic, expecting a delay in the production of 9,000 cars in total at four plants.

The automaker will suspend another line at its Tahara plant in central Japan and its Miyata factory in the southwest from Monday through Wednesday, halting the production of 5,500 units after announcing last Thursday it was suspending one line each at the two plants.

Toyota also plans a partial output suspension at the Tahara plant on Dec 18 and 25.

Toyota said it will stick to its worldwide annual output target of 9 million vehicles for fiscal 2021 through next March.

The two lines to be suspended from Monday produce the Land Cruiser and the Lexus-brand NX sport-utility models.

The company also decided to cancel a plan to operate some lines at two factories of a subsidiary in central Japan the weekend of Dec. 18.

On Thursday, Toyota said it began halting production on one line at the Tahara plant from Wednesday through Saturday and one line at Miyata from Wednesday through Friday.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

This is what happens when companies rely on China to make parts at a lower cost.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

